LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN Featuring Members Of TOOL, MASTODON Stream New Song “The Fogger”

Genre-destroying supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen have premiered a new track, “The Fogger”. The song is from their their self-titled debut album to be released February 9th via Dine Alone Records.

"'The Fogger' is a mystical aquatic tale about The Seagullmen’s very own drummer, Danny Carey. He stalks the ocean in search of users, abusers and polluters and deals lethal justice with his third eye while ripping the faces from skulls, just like he does during the punishing and beautifully complex drum solo in the middle of the song. The solo explodes into a furious conclusion, leaving no doubt about the karmic justice and pure ferocious power of 'The Fogger'."

Legend Of The Seagullmen is comprised of Tool's Danny Carey on drums, Mastodon's Brent Hinds on guitar, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex) on guitar, David 'The Doctor' Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin on bass, and Chris DiGiovanni on synth, alongside the help of a few more rippers.

Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock 'n' roll hymns of epic proportions on their debut full-length. Pre-order the album here.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklisting:

"We Are The Seagullmen"

"The Fogger"

"Shipswreck"

"Curse Of The Red Tide"

"Legend Of The Seagullmen"

"The Orca"

"Rise Of The Giant"

"Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver"