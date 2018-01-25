LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN Featuring Members Of TOOL, MASTODON Stream Title Track From Forthcoming Album

Genre-destroying supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen has premiered their new song, "Legend Of The Seagullmen". The track is from their self-titled debut album, set to be released February 9th via Dine Alone Records.

"'Legend Of The Seagullmen' is the song of an ancient power: a time of the Seagullgod King. His legend has been transmitted over generations spanning 400 thousand years, resulting in this furious ripping anthem. It takes at least four guitar players and an army of musicians to unlock the glory and when the blistering progressions find the pounding beat, you'll be immersed in the scriptures of a battle torn land." - David "The Doctor" Dreyer

Legend Of The Seagullmen is comprised of Tool's Danny Carey on drums, Mastodon's Brent Hinds on guitar, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex) on guitar, David 'The Doctor' Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin on bass, and Chris DiGiovanni on synth, alongside the help of a few more rippers.



Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock 'n' roll hymns of epic proportions on their debut full-length. Pre-order the album here.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklisting:

"We Are The Seagullmen"

"The Fogger"

"Shipswreck"

"Curse Of The Red Tide"

"Legend Of The Seagullmen"

"The Orca"

"Rise Of The Giant"

"Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver"

"The Fogger":