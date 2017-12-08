LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN Featuring Members Of TOOL, MASTODON To Release Debut Album In February

Genre destroying super-group Legend Of The Seagullmen will release their self-titled debut album on February 9th via Dine Alone Records. The band features Tool's Danny Carey on drums, Mastodon's Brent Hinds on guitar, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex) on guitar, David 'The Doctor' Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin on bass, and Chris DiGiovanni on synth, alongside the help of a few more rippers.

Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock 'n' roll hymns of epic proportions on their full-length debut Legend of the Seagullmen.

Coming to life in February 2018, the self-titled album will be available on vinyl, CD, and digitally in a variety of packages via Dine Alone Records. Pre-order the album here. (Limited edition bundles include drumsticks hand signed by Danny Carey, along with band jewelry!)

The Seagullmen will take to the stage on News Year's Eve alongside Primus in Oakland, CA. Tickets are available here.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklisting:

"We Are The Seagullmen"

"The Fogger"

"Shipswreck"

"Curse Of The Red Tide"

"Legend Of The Seagullmen"

"The Orca"

"Rise Of The Giant"

"Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver"