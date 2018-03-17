Legendary AC/DC Bassist To Recreate Famous Bagpipes Video Classic In BON SCOTT’s Hometown

According to Thecourier.co.uk, former AC/DC bass player Evans has now agreed to take part in a re-enactment of the band’s iconic ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock And Roll)’ video in Bon Scott’s hometown of Kirriemuir at this year’s BonFest.

AC/DC, complete with bagpipers, played the classic song on the back of a flatbed truck down Swanston Street in Melbourne in February 1976.

“It’s hard to believe it will be 42 years between lorry trips,” Evans told The Courier. “It’s going to be a blast joining ‘Bon: The AC/DC Show’ on the back of the lorry traversing Kirriemuir in Bon’s hometown.”

This year’s 13th annual BonFest takes place for three days and three wild nights over the weekend of May 4-6.

