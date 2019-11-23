Legendary AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT To Be Honoured With A Real Highway To Hell In March 2020

According to The Courier out of the UK, AC/DC's legendary frontman Bon Scott will be honoured with a real Highway To Hell.

Scott and his family grew up in Kirriemuir where father Charles Scott worked in the family bakery on Bank Street. In 1952, when Scott was six, the family emigrated to Australia. There he became part of one of music’s biggest successes after joining Glasgow-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in their band, AC/DC.

Western Australia’s Canning Highway, immortalised in AC/DC’s song "Highway To Hell", will become the site of a tribute to the late singer to mark the 40th anniversary of his death. It will be shut for 10 hours on March 1st to be transformed into a real Highway To Hell.

Organisers of the 2020 Perth Festival have taken inspiration from Scott’s connection to the area for the free event. It will see a wide range of artists, from AC/DC tribute bands to the Perth Symphony Orchestra, play their versions of AC/DC classics from the backs of a convoy of flatbed trucks and trailers.

Along the 10km stretch, fans and families are being encouraged to have picnics while enjoying the spectacle from the side of the road, or follow the procession as it makes its way from Applecross to Fremantle. A range of other events are planned in the lead up to, during and after the Highway To Hell event, including panel discussions, public art displays, a quiz night, patch sewing workshops, a vinyl fair and pop-up parties.

Organisers said: “We’re reclaiming the iconic Canning Highway and turning it into the world’s longest stage for a day.

Bon Scott passed away on February 19th, 1980 at the age of 33.