Legendary Bassist Steve Di Giorgio Performs GONE IN APRIL’s “Empire of Loss” In New Playthrough Video

Gone In April, the symphonic melodic death metal ensemble have just released a new video featuring bass legend Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament, Gone in April) performing the song “Empire of Loss”, taken from their newest album Shards of Light. The clip was filmed by Shady Shades and edited and color-graded by Above the Sky

Studios.

Gone In April features musicians from Testament, Death, Quo Vadis, Märchenbilder and Vivaldi Metal Project and combines elements of symphonic, death, speed and folk metal in a compelling and aggressive blend sure to please a wide audience.

“Our Future Line” video:

“As Hope Welcomes Death" video:

Photo by Joshua Winstead Photography