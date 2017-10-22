Legendary CELTIC FROST Bassist MARTIN ERIC AIN Passes At 50

According to Switzerland’s 20min.ch, legendary Celtic Frost bassist Martin Eric Ain (real name Martin Stricker) died unexpectedly on Saturday (October 21st): "He suddenly collapsed when he switched to a different tram," says his close friend Jan Graber to 20 minutes. Ain was just 50 years old.

Celtic Frost frontman Tom G. Warrior (real name Thomas Gabriel Fischer): “I am deeply affected by his passing. Our relationship was very complex and definitely not free of conflicts, but Martin's life and mine were very closely intertwined, since we first met in 1982.”

"We had only lunch with him two weeks ago. He was as good as ever, "Graber continues. Although Ain also had a dark side: "Death was an important issue for him. Otherwise he could not have co-founded a combo like Celtic Frost."

In 2004, Ain founded the legendary Karaoke From Hell show in the Mascotte club in Zurich, which he co-owned. Ain leaves behind a longtime partner, his brother and his father.





Martin Ain’s (pictured centre above) vital Celtic Frost catalog:

Morbid Tales (1984)

To Mega Therion (1985)

Into the Pandemonium (1987)

Cold Lake (1988)

Vanity/Nemesis (1990)

Monotheist (2006)

(Photo above courtesy of Thomas Gabriel Fischer’s Facebook)





