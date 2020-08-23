Legendary DEATH Manager Desperate For A Kidney Donor

Legendary Death manager Eric Greif - who heads Perseverance Holdings Ltd. (all things related to the Intellectual Property of Chuck Schuldiner - Death, Mantas & Control Denied) - has reached out for a kidney donor.





“Sorry to bother you all with this," he writes in a statement. "If there's anyone out there in good health that could donate a kidney to me, it could save my life. All you need is access to a lab and to be Type O (+ or -) blood. It's a rather simple keyhole procedure, and you'd be flown home within a week. A person only needs 10% of one kidney to live a normal life. Right now I go to dialysis to clean my blood 4 days a week. Anyway, I'm desperate... for me and my two kids. Just write to donornurse@providencehealth.bc.ca and they will tell you what to do. Thank you, metal brothers and sisters.”



