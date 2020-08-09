Legendary ENTOMBED / ENTOMBED A.D. Singer L-G Petrov Diagnosed With Bile Duct Cancer

Legendary Entombed/Entombed A.D. singer Lars Göran (L-G) Petrov has been diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a form of the most common bile duct cancer. It is classified according to where it arises within the bile duct system.

L-G exclaims: “F**K CANCER! I’ve been hit with Gallvägscancer in Swedish (bile duct cancer). Been battling it for some time now. Doctors are trying to control it by heavy chemo treatment. Just have to stay positive in mind and soul 💪. If you wanna support a metalhead in need please feel free to donate here. Stay well everybody ❤️ #fuckcancer #fightforlifeandmetal.”



