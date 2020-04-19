Legendary Finnish Death Metallers CONVULSE To Release Deathstar Via Transcending Records Later This Year

Convulse, one of the pioneers of the Finnish death metal scene and bright stars of the ’90's death n’ roll movement, have signed a deal with Transcending Records to release their fifth studio album entitled Deathstar. The new album, due for release in the fall of 2020, features nine tracks that transcend the boundaries of standard death metal. Of course, this is nothing new for the trio, as many fans will fondly reflect on their unheralded gem Reflections (released in 1994 on Relapse Records). which at the time was about as unusual a death metal album as they come. Deathstar takes the same genre bending approach as Reflections and modernizes it. Deathstar will be released worldwide this fall on vinyl, CD and cassette. The album was recorded and mixed in analog, the way music was meant to be recorded, at JJ-studio. The album cover artwork was created by Jan Yrlund, based on the painting Strangled by Minna Mead. Exact release date will be announced this summer





Deathstar tracklist:

“Extreme Dark Light”

“Whirlwind”

“The Summoning”

“Chernobyl”

“We Sold Our Soul For Rock'n Roll”

“Deathstar”

“Make Humanica Great Again”

“Light My Day”

“The End”

(Band photo by Okko Sorma)