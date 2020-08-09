Legendary IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH Producer MARTIN BIRCH Dead At 71

Renowned British producer Martin Producer, who worked on producing albums from Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Fleetwood Mac, and Blue Öyster Cult, had died at the age of 71. Birch produced eight studio albums from Iron Maiden (dating from 1981 to 1992), Rainbow‘s first three studio albums, Black Sabbath‘s Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules and seven Whitesnake studio albums between 1978 to 1984.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale shared a message: “It is with a very heavy heart I've just had verified my very dear friend and producer Martin Birch has passed away.

"Martin was a huge part of my life...helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In... My thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans... Broken heart.”

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shares: “Really sad to hear of the passing of Martin Birch. Brilliant producer. Had the pleasure of working with him on the Black Sabbath albums Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules. Condolensces to Vera and family.”

Wendy Dio: “My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Vera and his daughter Haley. He was a genius producer and a very dear friend of Ronnie’s (James Dio). May he RIP.”