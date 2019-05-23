Legendary PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER, KISS Producer BOB EZRIN Reminisces On His Career - "I Was A CBC Brat"

In a career spanning nearly 50 years, Canadian record producer Bob Ezrin has been just as close to the heartbeat of the music as the musicians themselves, reports Tom Power of The CBC.

Ezrin's produced huge albums, like Pink Floyd's The Wall, wrangled some of the most colourful and challenging personalities in classic rock, travelled all over the continent and earned a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In that time, he's worked on major records with Lou Reed, U2, KISS, Nine Inch Nails, Peter Gabriel, Alice Cooper and many more.

When you've produced some of the biggest names in rock 'n roll history, every record comes with its own set of surprises. Learn more in the video below: