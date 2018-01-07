Legendary Producer CHRIS TSANGARIDES Passes

It is with deep sadness the we have to report the death of legendary producer Chris Tsangarides, the man behind the knobs of treasured heavy metal classics such as Judas Priest’s Painkiller, Thin Lizzy’s Thunder And Lightning and Anvil’s Metal On Metal to name just a handful.

His daughter Anastasia Tsangarides wrote on Facebook.

“It is with complete and utter sadness that I need to tell you all that our beloved father and my mums best friend Chris Tsangarides passed away peacefully last night after another brave battle with pneumonia as well as heart failure. We really are appreciating your messages of love and kindness but we are struggling to reply to them. With all our love and thanks from us all. Jane, Theo, Louis, Paris, Samantha and Casey. We're gonna miss you everyday of our lives xxxxxxxxx.”

Tsangarides was aged 61.