Legendary Rock 'N' Roll Artist TERRY QUIRK Passes Away; Work Includes Iconic Cover Of THE ZOMBIES' Odessey And Oracle

Terry Quirk, the artist best known for painting the iconic psychedelic cover for The Zombies’ 1968 album, Odessey And Oracle, has passed away.

A message posted at The Zombies' official Facebook page follows:

"It is with deep sadness that The Zombies family mourns the loss of our beloved Terry Quirk. Terry passed away suddenly early this morning at his home in Salisbury, England.

"Terry’s visionary cover art is eternally connected to our 1968 album, Odessey And Oracle. Almost 50 years later, he graced us again with the covers for our album Still Got That Hunger and book The Odessey.

"Most importantly, Terry’s irrepressible and mischievous spirit left a smile on the face of every person he met, and that spirit will live on forever in his artwork. Our hearts go out to his wife Erica and their family. Rest in peace dear friend."

BraveWords President/CEO, “Metal” Tim Henderson, went to McMaster University with Terry’s nephew, Tony Quirk, a former Councillor at Niagara Region. “When Tony told me the whole back story about his uncle Terry and his connection with The Zombies, I was floored," says Henderson. 'Time Of The Season’ is such a pillar in the psychedelic rock era of the '60s. Odessey And Oracle - incorrect spelling and all - a timeless classic!"

