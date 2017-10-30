Legendary Rock Photographer ROBERT KNIGHT Launches 50th Anniversary Exhibit At Mr Musichead Hollywood

Legendary rock photographer Robert Knight is widely renowned for his Guitar Legend archives. During his lengthy tenure as RockWalk photographer, Knight has captured a wide cross section of highly influential artists including: Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, James Brown, Smokey Robinson, Carl Perkins, Kris Kristofferson, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Steely Dan, Solomon Burke, Funk Brothers, The Wrecking Crew, Jane’s Addiction, Los Lobos, X, Korn, Motorhead, Herbie Hancock, Little Richard and many more.

His ability to closely connect with and generate trust among the numerous artists he’s photographed has led to a deeper, more intimate documentation of significant pop cultural moments.

Robert Knight is celebrating his 50th Anniversary, which coincides with the release of a new book – Rock Gods: Fifty Years Of Rock Photography, available January 16th on Insight Editions.

Knight will unveil hundreds of iconic images taken during his prolific career as both a rock and travel photographer, including 30+ years of intimate, behind-the-scenes images taken at Hollywood’s RockWalk, a sidewalk gallery honoring musical innovators. His deep catalog includes Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jeff Beck, Tom Petty, Slash, Van Halen, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, KISS, Blondie, The Cure, producer George Martin (The 5th Beatle) among numerous others.

This special event will take place on January 17th from 7pm to 10pm at Mr Musichead Hollywood on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Call 323-876-0042 for further details (long distance charges may apply).

Knight’s early career took off in the late '60s when he photographed a young Jimi Hendrix in San Francisco, capturing his primal performance and adrenaline driven solos. These images immortalized Hendrix and propelled Knight on a life-long Rock`n Roll pilgrimage. Additionally, Knight took the first photographs of Led Zeppelin arriving in Hawaii on the tarmac, exiting their Pan Am flight, and the first and only photos of Led Zeppelin’s debut at LA’s The Whisky night club.

Rock Gods: Fifty Years of Rock Photography is the rich visual universe of Knight's work, replete with visions of guitar gods, monumental performances, and earth shattering solos that chronicle the greatest moments in the evolution of rock music and culture. His remarkable photographs define generations of rock stars from the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin to Run DMC and Green Day. Knight captures the grueling riffs of Jimmy Page, the flamboyant solos of Elton John, Slash's steel resolve, and Eric Clapton's soulful blues. His photography fashions a unique perspective on the world of rock stars, creating some of the most compelling and evocative portraits of popular musicians witnessed to date.