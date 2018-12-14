LEGION OF THE DAMNED Debut "Slaves Of The Southern Cross" Music Video

If there is a band that'll break your neck from the sheer force of their music, it must be Legion Of The Damned. Now, the Dutch thrash/death/black outfit releases the second single off their upcoming album, Slaves Of The Shadow Realm - watch the video for the crushing “Slaves Of The Southern Cross”, below.

Vocalist Maurice Swinkels on the new single: “Next to 'Dark Coronation', 'Palace Of Sin' and 'Warhounds Of Hades', this is one of my favorite tracks on the album: 'Slaves Of The Southern Cross', its heavy as hell and sometimes reminds me of Infernal Majesty, it has a great atmosphere and I cannot wait for the fans to sheer with me 'Slaves Of The Southern Cross'. For the video we rented the big hall of the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen and kept it relative ‘simple’, spend the entire day in fire blasters and filmed the band that captures the essence of Legion Of The Damned: Aggressive and heavy!”

On January 4th, the quartet will release Slaves Of The Shadow Realm via Napalm Records. This monster resembles a colossal, smooth and blackened monolith. Five years after the much-praised Ravenous Plague, the shredding legion returns with producer Andy Classen and presents an album that merges the unadulterated fury of the early LOTD years with the sophistication of a veteran band.

Pre-order the new album here.

Slaves Of The Shadow Realm tracklisting:

"The Widows Breed"

"Nocturnal Commando"

"Charnel Confession"

"Slaves of The Southern Cross"

"Warhounds Of Hades"

"Black Banners In Flames"

"Shadow Realm Of The Demonic Mind"

"Palace Of Sin"

"Priest Hunt"

"Azazels Crown"

"Dark Coronation"

“The Widow's Breed” lyric video:

Legion Of The Damned are:

Maurice Swinkels: Vocals

Twan van Geel: Guitar

Harold Gielen: Bass

Erik Fleuren: Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)