LEGION OF THE DAMNED - Riffing With TWAN VAN GEEL And HAROLD GIELEN, Part 2; Video

If there is a band that'll break your neck from the sheer force of their music, it must be Legion Of The Damned. This Friday, January 4th, the quartet will release Slaves Of The Shadow Realm via Napalm Records.

In "Riffing With Twan & Harold", bassist Harold Gielen and guitarist Twan van Geel demonstrate riffs from the upcoming album. Part 2 is now available. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

This monster, Slaves Of The Shadow Realm, resembles a colossal, smooth and blackened monolith. Five years after the much-praised Ravenous Plague, the shredding legion returns with producer Andy Classen and presents an album that merges the unadulterated fury of the early LOTD years with the sophistication of a veteran band.

Slaves Of The Shadow Realm tracklisting:

"The Widows Breed"

"Nocturnal Commando"

"Charnel Confession"

"Slaves of The Southern Cross"

"Warhounds Of Hades"

"Black Banners In Flames"

"Shadow Realm Of The Demonic Mind"

"Palace Of Sin"

"Priest Hunt"

"Azazels Crown"

"Dark Coronation"

“Slaves Of The Southern Cross” video:

“The Widow's Breed” lyric video:

Deluxe unboxing:

Legion Of The Damned are:

Maurice Swinkels: Vocals

Twan van Geel: Guitar

Harold Gielen: Bass

Erik Fleuren: Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)