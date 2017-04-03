LEIF EDLING Releases Track-By-Track Video Part 2 For THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Debut

The Doomsday Kingdom released their self-titled debut album on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling (Candlemass, Avatarium) and his bringers of darkness invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive. A second track-by-track video is available for streaming below.

The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:

“Silent Kingdom”

“Never Machine”

“A Spoonful Of Darkness”

“See You Tomorrow”

“The Sceptre”

“Hand Of Hell”

“The Silence”

“The God Particle”

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

“Hand Of Hell” lyric video:

“A Spoonful Of Darkness” lyric video:

“The Sceptre” lyric video:

The band will play their first ever live performance together on the stage of the legendary Roadburn Festival this month. The video below features Leif getting ready to play the album live: