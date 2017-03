Leif Edling’s THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Release “Hand Of Hell” Lyric Video

The Doomsday Kingdom will release their self-titled debut album on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. A lyric video for the album track, “Hand Of Hell”, is available for streaming below.

With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling (Candlemass, Avatarium) and his bringers of darkness will invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.

The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:

“Silent Kingdom”

“Never Machine”

“A Spoonful Of Darkness”

“See You Tomorrow”

“The Sceptre”

“Hand Of Hell”

“The Silence”

“The God Particle”

“Hand Of Hell” lyric video:

“A Spoonful Of Darkness” lyric video:

“The Sceptre” lyric video:

Trailers:

The band will play their first ever live performance together on the stage of the legendary Roadburn Festival in April, so be ready to dive into this new era of doom metal.