LEMURIA Debuts "A Plague Upon The Land" Music Video

Belgian symphonic black metal outfit, Lemuria, has released a video for "A Plague Upon The Land", the first single from their upcoming album, The Hysterical Hunt. The clip, directed, filmed & edited by Bram Mervillie, can be found below.

The concept album is set to be released on January 18th via Massacre Records, and tells a long forgotten tale about fear and monstrosity.

The Hysterical Hunt was mixed and mastered by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio. None other than Kris Verwimp (Old Man's Child, Arch Enemy, Paths Of Possession) created the album's artwork.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Prologue (The Land Of The Beast)"

"A Plague Upon The Land"

"The Hysterical Hunt"

"Between Man And Wolf"

"As Darkness Falls"

"Of Winter And Hell"

"A Secret Life"

"Deceptive Hibernation"

"An Elusive Monster"

"Endgame (The Impending Truth)"

"Epilogue (Before The Dawn)"

"A Dream That Never Came" (Bonus Track)

"A Plague Upon The Land" video:

(Band photo by Jonas De Kooning)