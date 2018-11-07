LEMURIA Sign With Massacre Records; Announce New Album

The Belgian symphonic black metal quintet Lemuria has signed with Massacre Records and will release its new album The Hysterical Hunt in a few months.

Mixing heavy music with orchestral elements, bombastic scores and daring instrumental and symphonic passages, Lemuria has carved a niche previously untouched by any Belgian band.

They are a force on stage and have already played with bands like Mayhem, Finntroll or Korpiklaani, and also graced the billings of numerous European festivals.

Having two successful studio albums under their belt, Lemuria are now back with a new concept album, that brings you a long forgotten tale of fear and monstrosity.

Additional album details will be revealed soon.