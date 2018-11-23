LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt - Album Details Unveiled

Belgian symphonic black metal outfit Lemuria has released details about their upcoming album, The Hysterical Hunt. The concept album is set to be released on January 18, 2019 via Massacre Records, and tells a long forgotten tale about fear and monstrosity.

The Hysterical Hunt was mixed and mastered by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio. None other than Kris Verwimp (Old Man's Child, Arch Enemy, Paths Of Possession) created the album's artwork.





Tracklisting:

"Prologue (The Land Of The Beast)"

"A Plague Upon The Land"

"The Hysterical Hunt"

"Between Man And Wolf"

"As Darkness Falls"

"Of Winter And Hell"

"A Secret Life"

"Deceptive Hibernation"

"An Elusive Monster"

"Endgame (The Impending Truth)"

"Epilogue (Before The Dawn)"

"A Dream That Never Came" (Bonus Track)

Alexandra Kastrinakis (Daedric Tales) contributed guest vocals, and the Belgian actor Herbert Flack serves as narrator. The first single from The Hysterical Hunt is scheduled to be released in mid-December.

(Photo by Jonas De Kooning)