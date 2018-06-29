LENG TCH'E Release “Redundant” Music Video
June 29, 2018, an hour ago
Belgium-based death metal/grindcore act Leng Tch’e have released a video for "Redundant", a track from their latest album, Razorgrind, released last year via Season Of Mist. Order the album at this location, and watch the video below.
Named after their self-styled take on grindcore, the album deploys all the classic genre hallmarks; light-speed drumming, rabid vocal barking, and a swarming guitar attack packed into ferocious bursts of aggression. This is easily some of the finest work by the band, and nothing short of a ripping rush of sonic violence.
Razorgrind tracklisting:
“Gundog Allegiance”
“Indomitable”
“Cibus”
“Spore”
“AnarChristic”
“Stentor Of Doom”
“Redundant”
“Commitment Fail”
“The Red Pill”
“Species. Path. Extinction.”
“Guinea Swine”
“Cirrhosis”
“I Am The Vulture”
“Magellanic Shrine”
“Redundant” video:
“Stentor Of Doom” video: