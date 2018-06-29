LENG TCH'E Release “Redundant” Music Video

Belgium-based death metal/grindcore act Leng Tch’e have released a video for "Redundant", a track from their latest album, Razorgrind, released last year via Season Of Mist. Order the album at this location, and watch the video below.

Named after their self-styled take on grindcore, the album deploys all the classic genre hallmarks; light-speed drumming, rabid vocal barking, and a swarming guitar attack packed into ferocious bursts of aggression. This is easily some of the finest work by the band, and nothing short of a ripping rush of sonic violence.

Razorgrind tracklisting:

“Gundog Allegiance”

“Indomitable”

“Cibus”

“Spore”

“AnarChristic”

“Stentor Of Doom”

“Redundant”

“Commitment Fail”

“The Red Pill”

“Species. Path. Extinction.”

“Guinea Swine”

“Cirrhosis”

“I Am The Vulture”

“Magellanic Shrine”

“Redundant” video:

“Stentor Of Doom” video: