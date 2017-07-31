LENG TCH'E To Release Razorgrind Album In August; “Stentor Of Doom” Music Video Streaming

Belgium-based death metal/grindcore act, Leng Tch’e, will release their new album, Razorgrind, on August 25th via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album at this location. Check out a music video for “Stentor Of Doom” below.

Named after their self-styled take on grindcore, the album deploys all the classic genre hallmarks; light-speed drumming, rabid vocal barking, and a swarming guitar attack packed into ferocious bursts of aggression. This is easily some of the finest work by the band, and nothing short of a ripping rush of sonic violence.

Razorgrind tracklisting:

“Gundog Allegiance”

“Indomitable”

“Cibus”

“Spore”

“AnarChristic”

“Stentor Of Doom”

“Redundant”

“Commitment Fail”

“The Red Pill”

“Species. Path. Extinction.”

“Guinea Swine”

“Cirrhosis”

“I Am The Vulture”

“Magellanic Shrine”

“Stentor Of Doom” video:

“Gundog Allegiance”:

“Cirrhosis”:

(Photo - Serch Carriere)