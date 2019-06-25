LEO VIRIDI's Debut Album To Feature Guest Performances From Past/Present Members Of MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, FIREWIND, MUTINY WITHIN And More

Leo Viridi's debut hard rock/heavy metal album, LV1, will be released on Friday August 2. The album features guest performances from former members of Megadeth and Dream Theater, vocalists from Firewind, Mutiny Within, and Dissension Rising, and more.

Tracklisting:

"Something To Prove"

"April Showers"

"Disillusioned"

"Blood Of Warriors"

"From The Inside"

"The Belligerent Dr. Ink"

"Fazed And Distressed"

"Self Centered"

Personnel:

Leo Viridi - Rhythm and Bass Guitar (all tracks), Lead Guitar (tracks 3, 4 , 6-8)

Shawn Drover (ex-Megadeth, Act Of Defiance) - Drums (all tracks)

Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth/King Diamond) - Lead Guitar (tracks 1, 2, 4, 6, 8), Keyboards (track 2)

Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo) - Keyboards (track 3)

Henning Basse (Firewind) - Vocals (track 4)

Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within/Wearing Scars) - Vocals (track 8)

Devin Mysyk - Lead Guitar (track 6)

Danni Carroll (Dissension Rising) - Vocals (tracks 1,2, 5, 7, 8)

Keith Garrett (Dissension Rising) -Lead Guitar (tracks 5,6,8)

(Photo - Leo Viridi Facebook)