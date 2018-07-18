LEON HENDRIX, ROY Z To Lead JIMI HENDRIX Tribute Night

Guitarist Leon Hendrix will lead a vaunted cast of players in celebration of the music of Jimi Hendrix this Saturday, July 21 at Discovery, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd. in Ventura, California. Leon is the younger brother of Jimi and has released a pair of albums, Seattle Rain (2002) and Keeper of the Flame (2006).



Hendrix will be joined by guitarist Roy Z (Tribe Of Gypsies, Bruce Dickinson), bassist Princeton Arnold (Cervoni, Solomon King), drummer Reynold ‘Butch’ Carlson (Jag Panzer, Tribe After Tribe), and others. States Roy Z: “I’ve had the honor and pleasure of playing with Leon before and I’m really looking forward to reconnecting on stage. Jimi Hendrix has been my main inspiration as a guitar player forever and to celebrate and share his music with good friends is always special. This is gonna be a great night so make sure you don’t miss this one!”



Also on the bill are vocalist Keith St. John (Montrose, Burning Rain), guitarist Miles Schon, son of Journey legend Neal Schon, Bassett and Lip Candy. Advance tickets are available here.







