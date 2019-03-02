LEPROUS Begin Recording Sixth Studio Album - "It Will Be A Different Leprous Album For Sure..."

Norwegian progressive rockers Leprous have started recordings for their sixth studio album, expected to be released later in 2019 via InsideOutMusic.

Leprous recently entered the studio to record drums and Baard Kolstad checked in with this comment:

“We entered the studio to record the drums for half of the album last week with David Castillo at Ghostward / Fascination Street Studios, same studio as we recorded the two latest studio albums. As an over autistic control freak I am when recording myself, this time around I had more time than ever to perfectionise and experiment with my sound almost without compromises, so a big thanks to Einar and David for their patience! We also recorded 1 song together, drums and bass, something neither Leprous or I have ever done before. Feeling very good to leave the drum recording for now, focusing on the last half of the album to be recorded in May. I’m so looking forward to hear the outcome just in a few days when the guitarists have put their touch. Will be a different Leprous album for sure, but still Leprous!”



After having toured restlessly across European and North America, Leprous are currently on their debut tour of Latin America this week as next step of their touring cycle for their current and much acclaimed album release, Malina. Following is a list of all upcoming dates for 2019 announced so far.



March

2 - Bogota, Colombia - Ace Of Spades

3 - Lima, Peru - Centro Amistad Peruano China

5 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate

7 - Santiago, Chile - Club Chocolate

8 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - El Teatrito

10 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club