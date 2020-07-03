LEPROUS Debut “The Sky Is Red” Live Video; Band Announce Two Special Live Appearances In Oslo

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, continue to promote their newest album, Pitfalls, released last October worldwide via InsideOutMusic. The band have released a special live video for the epic final song on the album, “The Sky Is Red”.

The clip, created by João Filipe and Creative Productions, was recorded on March 1, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, coincidentally the last show of the latest European tour, but also the very last regular live-show before the current general halt of live-activities.

Check out the clip below:

Having recently performed a successful online streaming concert, Leprous are now pleased to return to stages next week, July 10 at Sentralen in Oslo, Norway for two very specials live-shows with different setlists. For details, head here, or here.