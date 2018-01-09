LEPROUS Drummer BAARD KOLSTAD Tells Life Story In Series Premier Of FreqsTV's The Way; Video
Leprous' drummer, Baard Kolstad, tells his life story in the series premiere of FreqsTV's The Way.
"From saving up money to buy his first kit (a Lars Ulrich signature series!), to playing on the streets of Oslo and becoming a viral YouTube sensation, to winning competitions and playing with some of the best progressive bands in the scene, this is Baard's journey. This is his WAY."
Watch below: