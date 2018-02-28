LEPROUS Launch "Mirage" Drum Playthrough Video

Norway's Leprous have released a drum playthrough video for "Mirage" a track from their fifth studio album, Malina, released last year via InsideOut Music. Watch below:

Leprous' drummer Baard Kolstad was featured in the series premiere of FreqsTV's The Way.

"From saving up money to buy his first kit (a Lars Ulrich signature series!), to playing on the streets of Oslo and becoming a viral YouTube sensation, to winning competitions and playing with some of the best progressive bands in the scene, this is Baard's journey. This is his WAY."