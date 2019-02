Norwegian progressive metal band, Leprous, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2013. Professionally filmed footage of the band's set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Foe"

"The Valley"

"Forced Entry"

"The Cloak"

"Restless"

"Thorn"

"Chronic"

"Waste Of Air"

"Contaminate Me"