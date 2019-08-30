LEPROUS Release Music Video For New Single "Below"

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have launched the first single, “Below”, off their sixth and most ambitious studio album, Pitfalls, out on October 25 worldwide via InsideOutMusic. An intense video, directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz / Grupa13 (Behemoth, Kreator, Amon Amarth) and filmed in Wroclaw, Poland, can be found below.

Vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg checked in with the following comment about “Below”: "'Below' was the first song written for the Pitfalls album and it was composed in a period of denial of what was to come. It was a very spontaneous song, made first with only piano and vocals. 'Below' is a very emotional and melancholic track, and it means a lot to me personally - both musically and lyrically. Large cinematic string arrangements, electronic elements, very acoustic and organic parts - all combined. Very epic but at the same time very fragile!"





Pitfalls was once again recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), but this time mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Pitfalls will be available as limited Mediabook CD with two bonus tracks (“Golden Prayers” and the Massive Attack cover “Angel”), as Standard Jewelcase CD and as Gatefold 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with the album on CD as bonus (in Europe!) and an Etching on the D-Side. Next to the unlimited black vinyl version, Pitfalls will also be available in the following limited coloured editions:



- Clear 2LP: 200x copies (IOM Webshop Europe)

- White 2LP: 400x copies (IOM Webshop & CM Distro Europe)

- Transparent Red 2LP: 200x copies (O-Merch Bandshop)

- Dark Green 2LP: 200x (Band on tour)

- Smoke 2LP: 200x copies (Laser’s Edge)

- Golden 2LP: 200x copies (CM US Onlineshop)



The album’s pre-order in its various formats starts today, here.

Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

In this trailer, the band speak about their previous album Malina in retrospect and in light of the upcoming release:

Upon release of Pitfalls, Leprous will be heading out on a comprehensive European headlining tour together with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.

September

15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):

1 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal

2 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon

3 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - London, UK - ULU

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

13 - Lyon, France - CCO

14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz

20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November

28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten

December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):

5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Lineup:

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums

Einar Solberg - vocals/synth

Simen Børven - bass

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar