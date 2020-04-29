LEPROUS Release “The Sky Is Red” Drum Playthrough Video

Continuing the promotional campaign for their current album Pitfalls, Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released a drum playthrough by Baard Kolstad of the track “The Sky Is Red”.

Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto. Order here.

Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

"The Sky Is Red":

"Distant Bells":

“Alleviate” video:

"Below" video: