LEPROUS Streaming “Contaminate Me” Video From Live At Rockefeller Music Hall

Norwegian prog metallers Leprous are streaming a video for “Contaminate Me” from their very first live DVD/CD/LP package, Live At Rockefeller Music Hall, released back in November via InsideOut Music. Watch the new clip below.

Recorded live at a hometown show in Oslo on June 4th, 2916, Live At Rockefeller Music Hall is available on various formats, including a limited DVD+2CD Digipak, standalone DVD, 2CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 3LP + 2CD & as Digital Download audio.

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall tracklisting:

“The Flood”

“Foe”

“Third Law”

“Rewind”

“The Cloak”

“Acquired Taste”

“Red”

“Slave”

“The Price”

“Moon”

“Down”

“The Valley”

“Forced Entry”

“Contaminate Me”

Additionally, the DVD contains the following bonus materials:

Behind The Scenes

“Slave” (Lyric Video)

“Restless” (Video)

“The Cloak” (Video)

“The Price” (Video)

Leprous At Rockefeller 13 Years Earlier

“Contaminate Me” video:

“Third Law” video:

“Slave” video:

European dates with Devin Townsend Project and Between The Buried And Me:

January

28 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix * No BTBAM

30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

31 - Paris, France - Bataclan

February

1 - Bordeaux, France - Rockschool Barbey

3 - Madrid, Spain - La Reviera

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

5 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Club

13 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

14 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - The Roxy

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

18 - Kraków, Poland - Kwadrat

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

23 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

25 - Bergen, Norway - Blastfest

26 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

28 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

March

1 - Seinajoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

4 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

8 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW

9 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013

10 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - De Melkweg

UK tour with Devin Townsend Project and Tesseract:

March

12 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

13 - Manchester, UK - Academy

14 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

16 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

17 - London, UK - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

17 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City