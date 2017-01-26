LEPROUS Streaming “Contaminate Me” Video From Live At Rockefeller Music Hall

January 26, 2017, an hour ago

Norwegian prog metallers Leprous are streaming a video for “Contaminate Me” from their very first live DVD/CD/LP package, Live At Rockefeller Music Hall, released back in November via InsideOut Music. Watch the new clip below.

Recorded live at a hometown show in Oslo on June 4th, 2916, Live At Rockefeller Music Hall is available on various formats, including a limited DVD+2CD Digipak, standalone DVD, 2CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 3LP + 2CD & as Digital Download audio.

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall tracklisting:

“The Flood”
“Foe”
“Third Law”
“Rewind”
“The Cloak”
“Acquired Taste”
“Red”
“Slave”
“The Price”
“Moon”
“Down”
“The Valley”
“Forced Entry”
“Contaminate Me”

Additionally, the DVD contains the following bonus materials:

Behind The Scenes
“Slave” (Lyric Video)
“Restless” (Video)
“The Cloak” (Video)
“The Price” (Video)
Leprous At Rockefeller 13 Years Earlier

“Contaminate Me” video:

“Third Law” video:

“Slave” video:

European dates with Devin Townsend Project and Between The Buried And Me:

January
28 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Trix * No BTBAM
30 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
31 - Paris, France - Bataclan

February
1 - Bordeaux, France - Rockschool Barbey
3 - Madrid, Spain - La Reviera
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
5 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
10 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Club
13 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
14 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - The Roxy
17 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
18 - Kraków, Poland - Kwadrat
19 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
22 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
23 - Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik
25 - Bergen, Norway - Blastfest
26 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
28 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

March
1 - Seinajoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
4 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
8 - Dortmund, Germany - FZW
9 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - 013
10 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - De Melkweg

UK tour with Devin Townsend Project and Tesseract:

March
12 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall
13 - Manchester, UK - Academy
14 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
16 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
17 - London, UK - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
17 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

