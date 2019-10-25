LEPROUS Streaming New Track "The Sky Is Red"; Pitfalls Album Out Now

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released their new studio album, Pitfalls, via InsideOutMusic. Listen to the album's closing track, "The Sky Is Red", below:

Pitfalls was recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting from Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

The album available as limited Mediabook CD with two bonus tracks (“Golden Prayers” and the Massive Attack cover “Angel”), as Standard Jewelcase CD and as Gatefold 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with the album on CD as bonus (in Europe!) and an Etching on the D-Side. Next to the unlimited black vinyl version, Pitfalls is also available in the following limited coloured editions:



- Clear 2LP: 200x copies (IOM Webshop Europe)

- White 2LP: 400x copies (IOM Webshop & CM Distro Europe)

- Transparent Red 2LP: 200x copies (O-Merch Bandshop)

- Dark Green 2LP: 200x (Band on tour)

- Smoke 2LP: 200x copies (Laser’s Edge)

- Golden 2LP: 200x copies (CM US Onlineshop)



Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

"Distant Bells":

“Alleviate” video:

"Below" video:

Leprous will be heading out on a comprehensive European headlining tour together with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.

November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):

1 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal

2 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon

3 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - London, UK - ULU

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

13 - Lyon, France - CCO

14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz

20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November

28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten

December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):

5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Lineup:

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums

Einar Solberg - vocals/synth

Simen Børven - bass

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar