LEPROUS To Release Pitfalls Album In October; European Tour Announced

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, return with their sixth and most ambitious studio album, entitled Pitfalls, to be released on October 25 worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Pitfalls was once again recorded with David Castillo at Ghostward Studios (Opeth, Katatonia), but this time mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, Deaf Havana). The cover artwork is a painting by Indonesian artist Elicia Edijanto.

Vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg checked in with the following comment about the upcoming album: "We're incredibly proud to announce Pitfalls! It's the album no-one is expecting from Leprous. When you think you know where it's headed, you'll realize that you're wrong. It's not only by far the biggest production and musical departure we've done, but the also most personal and honest. The album has been written through one of my toughest years, where I struggled with depression and anxiety. No filters, no metaphors, just the truth. They say that writing music is therapeutic. but I would say that it's an understatement. For me Pitfalls is the result of 1.5 years of learning how to get through the dark tunnel. The music has been my torch."

The album will be available as limited Mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, as Standard Jewelcase CD and as Gatefold 2LP on 180gr. vinyl (On black vinyl and various limited coloured editions) with the album on CD as bonus and an Etching on the D-Side.

The album’s first single and video will be launched this Friday, August 30, at the same time as the start of the album’s pre-order, so stay tuned for that and for further album details.

Pitfalls tracklisting:

"Below"

"I Lose Hope"

"Observe The Train"

"By My Throne"

"Alleviate"

"At The Bottom"

"Distant Bells"

"Foreigner"

"The Sky Is Red"

In this trailer, the band speak about their previous album Malina in retrospect and in light of the upcoming release:

Upon release of Pitfalls, Leprous will be heading out on a comprehensive European headlining tour together with The Ocean and Port Noir. Tour dates below.

September

15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

November (with The Ocean & Port Noir):

1 - Esch, Luxembourg - Rockhal

2 - Zwolle, The Netherlands - Hedon

3 - Leiden, The Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

5 - Köln, Germany - Kantine

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

8 - London, UK - ULU

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Plaza

12 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

13 - Lyon, France - CCO

14 - Biarritz, France - Atabal

15 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

16 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

18 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

19 - Munich, Germany - Freiheiz

20 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

22 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November

28 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

29 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

30 - Hamar, Norway - Festiviteten

December (with Amorphis, Soilwork & The Ocean):

5 - Turku, Finland - Logomo

6 - Rauha, Finland - Saimaa Areena

7 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

Lineup:

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums

Einar Solberg - vocals/synth

Simen Børven - bass

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar

(Photo - Will Ireland)