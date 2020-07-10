LET US PREY – “Ghost Echoes” Lyric Video Released

With the release of their debut full-length Virtues Of The Vicious just two weeks away, the Boston-based dark melodic power/thrash group Let Us Prey has unveiled a music video for a fourth preview track from the new album, the powerful “Ghost Echoes.” Check out the clip – which was designed by vocalist Marc Lopes below.

Says Lopes, “'Ghost Echoes' is a tale of someone who uploads their consciousness to a collective cloud/program to remain immortal and present to loved ones eternal. It questions the existence of the human soul or whether we are just biomechanics machines. We experimented with analog synth patterns to give the song a mechanical, synthetic vibe. Musically, it has a very syncopated pulse happening vocally, drum- and guitar-wise that's very Fear Factory-influenced (a huge inspiration of mine), and having our brother Jimi Bell from Autograph / House Of Lords do his infamous shredding playing style pulled it all together with what we wanted to achieve on this track."

Pre-orders for Virtues Of The Vicious on CD and limited-edition blood red vinyl are available here, and here (including bundle options). Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of "The Saint Of Killers" plus both “Halo Crown” and the album’s opening track, “Above The Vaulted Sky.” The tracks can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

Led by Lopes (who designed the album’s cover art and music videos) and guitarist Jon Morency, Let Us Prey incorporates numerous subgenres of metal into their style while still sounding organic. The group's adventurous music sees elements of thrash, death, power and progressive metal meld seamlessly with industrial samples and symphonic keyboards. The drumming is surgically precise and blisteringly fast without sounding mechanical; the guitars mix crushing, down-tuned brutality with dense harmonies and ripping leads; and Lopes shifts effortlessly from thrash/death metal growls to soaring melodic vocals and searing Halford-esque highs with layered harmonies.

Virtues Of The Vicious - the follow-up to Let Us Prey's 2016 EP, The Saint Of Killers - was recorded by Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed, Toxic Holocaust, Five Finger Death Punch) and Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Havok, Bury Your Dead), with the latter also handling mix and mastering. In addition to Donais, the album also includes a number of notable guest musicians, including “Metal” Mike Chlasciak (Halford), Jimi Bell (House Of Lords/Autograph) and the late Oli Herbert (All That Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Above The Vaulted Sky"

"Virtues Of The Vicious"

"In Suffering"

"Halo Crown"

"Murder Thy Maker"

"The Saint Of Killers"

"Ghost Echoes"

"The Cruel Creation Of Me"

"Prey"

"And Hell Followed With Me"

"Ghost Echoes" lyric video:

"The Saint Of Killers" lyric video:

"Halo Crown" video:

"Above The Vaulted Sky" video: