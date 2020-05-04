LET US PREY Release Music Video For "Halo Crown" Feat. ANTHRAX Guitarist JON DONAIS

Bridging the gap between progressive, power and thrash metal, the Boston-based Let Us Prey - fronted by vocalist Marc Lopes, best known as the front man of Manowar/The Dictators co-founder Ross Friedman's group Ross The Boss - will release their debut full-length, Virtues Of The Vicious, on July 24 via M-Theory Audio. Today, the band unveils “Halo Crown”, the second taste of the new album and a must-listen for fans of Nevermore, Forbidden and Death. A music video for the song - which features a guest guitar solo by Anthrax lead guitarist Jon Donais - can be seen below.

“The basic premise of ’Halo Crown’ is about technology becoming the new religion/god/power of humankind,” Lopes says. “It’s a dark, fast and furious tune with machine-like precision in its execution, which matches the vibe of the lyrical content. Add on a lead by Anthrax guitarist Jonathan Donais, and this one is a serious ripper.”

Pre-orders for Virtues Of The Vicious on CD and limited-edition blood red vinyl are available here, and here (including bundle options). Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of both “Halo Crown” and the album’s opening track, “Above The Vaulted Sky.” Both tracks can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

Led by Lopes (who designed the album’s cover art and music videos) and guitarist Jon Morency, Let Us Prey incorporates numerous subgenres of metal into their style while still sounding organic. The group's adventurous music sees elements of thrash, death, power and progressive metal meld seamlessly with industrial samples and symphonic keyboards. The drumming is surgically precise and blisteringly fast without sounding mechanical; the guitars mix crushing, down-tuned brutality with dense harmonies and ripping leads; and Lopes shifts effortlessly from thrash/death metal growls to soaring melodic vocals and searing Halford-esque highs with layered harmonies.

Virtues Of The Vicious - the follow-up to Let Us Prey's 2016 EP, The Saint Of Killers - was recorded by Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed, Toxic Holocaust, Five Finger Death Punch) and Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Havok, Bury Your Dead), with the latter also handling mix and mastering. In addition to Donais, the album also includes a number of notable guest musicians, including “Metal” Mike Chlasciak (Halford), Jimi Bell (House Of Lords/Autograph) and the late Oli Herbert (All That Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Above The Vaulted Sky"

"Virtues Of The Vicious"

"In Suffering"

"Halo Crown"

"Murder Thy Maker"

"The Saint Of Killers"

"Ghost Echoes"

"The Cruel Creation Of Me"

"Prey"

"And Hell Followed With Me"

"Above The Vaulted Sky" video: