LET US PREY Release “The Saint Of Killers” Lyric Video Featuring Late ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT

Virtues Of The Vicious, the forthcoming full-length debut by the Boston-based dark, melodic power/thrash group Let Us Prey, features guest guitar solos by a number of notable shredders, including Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Testament), Jimi Bell (Autograph, House of Lords) and the late Oli “The Wizard” Herbert (All That Remains).

Herbert's contribution to the album – due July 24 via M-Theory Audio – appears on the track “The Saint Of Killers,” which is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms. A lyric video for the song – which Lopes says is based on the DC Comics series “Preacher” and films such as “The Terminator” and “Blade Runner,” and which sees Let Us Prey guitarist Jesse Near, a former student of Herbert's, performing the solo – can be seen below.

Says Lopes, “This tune is extremely special to me for the simple fact of getting to work with brother Oli Herbert, and now – especially after the misfortune of his passing – it stands as our tribute to his memory. Our mutual love for comics, movies and metal is how we became good friends in the first place after a chance meeting at a show I was playing with a metal cover band I was in. Oli was all about jamming a shredding solo for us, as we wanted to work together and this song seemed perfect.”

Pre-orders for Virtues Of The Vicious on CD and limited-edition blood red vinyl are available here, and here (including bundle options). Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of "The Saint Of Killers" plus both “Halo Crown” and the album’s opening track, “Above The Vaulted Sky.” The tracks can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

Led by Lopes (who designed the album’s cover art and music videos) and guitarist Jon Morency, Let Us Prey incorporates numerous subgenres of metal into their style while still sounding organic. The group's adventurous music sees elements of thrash, death, power and progressive metal meld seamlessly with industrial samples and symphonic keyboards. The drumming is surgically precise and blisteringly fast without sounding mechanical; the guitars mix crushing, down-tuned brutality with dense harmonies and ripping leads; and Lopes shifts effortlessly from thrash/death metal growls to soaring melodic vocals and searing Halford-esque highs with layered harmonies.

Virtues Of The Vicious - the follow-up to Let Us Prey's 2016 EP, The Saint Of Killers - was recorded by Nick Bellmore (Hatebreed, Toxic Holocaust, Five Finger Death Punch) and Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Havok, Bury Your Dead), with the latter also handling mix and mastering. In addition to Donais, the album also includes a number of notable guest musicians, including “Metal” Mike Chlasciak (Halford), Jimi Bell (House Of Lords/Autograph) and the late Oli Herbert (All That Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Above The Vaulted Sky"

"Virtues Of The Vicious"

"In Suffering"

"Halo Crown"

"Murder Thy Maker"

"The Saint Of Killers"

"Ghost Echoes"

"The Cruel Creation Of Me"

"Prey"

"And Hell Followed With Me"

"The Saint Of Killers" lyric video:

"Halo Crown" video:

"Above The Vaulted Sky" video: