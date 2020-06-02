LETHAL INJURY Release “The Omen” Single

June 2, 2020, 20 minutes ago

news heavy metal lethal injury

Belgian thrashers Lethal Injury have issued their new single, “The Omen”.

The band states: “Just before the lockdown, we went into the studio and recorded a studio/live Session from our first new single ‘The Omen’.”

Lethal Injury brings a mix of modern thrash and death in its most brutal form. Founded in January 2015 and with one demo and one full-length album under their belt already (demo came out on June 9, 2015 and the full-length Melancholia came out on September 28, 2018 through WormHoleDeath Records), they are influenced by thrash, death, cross-over and black metal.



