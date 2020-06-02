LETHAL INJURY Release “The Omen” Single

Belgian thrashers Lethal Injury have issued their new single, “The Omen”.

The band states: “Just before the lockdown, we went into the studio and recorded a studio/live Session from our first new single ‘The Omen’.”

Lethal Injury brings a mix of modern thrash and death in its most brutal form. Founded in January 2015 and with one demo and one full-length album under their belt already (demo came out on June 9, 2015 and the full-length Melancholia came out on September 28, 2018 through WormHoleDeath Records), they are influenced by thrash, death, cross-over and black metal.