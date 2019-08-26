LETHAL VENDETTA Release "Battle Warcry" Music Video

Australia's Lethal Vendetta have released a video for the song "Battle Warcry", from their latest album No Prisoners No Mercy. Watch below.

"Battle Warcry" was lyrically inspired by the battle of Hastings in 1066. As this was only an inspiration of the song, vocalist Brent Logan describes the lyrics as, "a warcry song for any battle and it’s meant to psych people up".

Lethal Vendetta's new album, No Prisoners No Mercy, is now available for download on iTunes, CDBaby, Spotify. Physical copies are available via the band's website.

Tracklisting:

"Liars Dice"

"Erasing Hate"

"No Prisoners No Mercy"

"Deserve To Die"

"Plains Of Serenity"

"Salute To The Gods"

"Battle Warcry"

"Final Conflict"

"Race Is Only A Name"

"Battle Warcry" video:

Lethal Vendetta exudes pure energy and power with dynamic rhythm and melodic riffs, gut wrenching drumming and soaring vocals that hark back to the classic days of metal. Lethal Vendetta they never disappoint, they leave nothing behind.

Lethal Vendetta are:

Brent Logan - Vocals

Ben Drennan - Rhythm Guitar

Liam Donelan - Lead Guitar

Jay Burnham - Bass

Morris Markovic - Drums

(Photo - Mick Goddard / MickG Photography)