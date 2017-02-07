LETHE Featuring ELUVEITIE, MANES Members Streaming “Down Into The Sun” Track

February 7, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal lethe eluveitie manes

LETHE Featuring ELUVEITIE, MANES Members Streaming “Down Into The Sun” Track

Tor-Helge (Manes, Manii) and Anna Murphy (Cellar Darling, ex-Eluveitie), Lethe's minds, souls and bodies, present with "Down Into The Sun" a new fragment off brand new album The First Corpse On The Moon ready to be released on February 24th via My Kingdom Music and they do it with a video edited by MKM Graphix:

The new ten-track album is an astonishing and unique experience into the most Avant-garde metal / trip-hop / electro / pop / experimental art and this new song shows how ambitious, eclectic and declarant is Lethe's musical universe.

Close your eyes, open your mind, and let the music take you on a musical journey through different moods.

Featured Audio

IRON REAGAN - "A Dying World" (Relapse)

IRON REAGAN - "A Dying World" (Relapse)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews