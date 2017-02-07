LETHE Featuring ELUVEITIE, MANES Members Streaming “Down Into The Sun” Track

Tor-Helge (Manes, Manii) and Anna Murphy (Cellar Darling, ex-Eluveitie), Lethe's minds, souls and bodies, present with "Down Into The Sun" a new fragment off brand new album The First Corpse On The Moon ready to be released on February 24th via My Kingdom Music and they do it with a video edited by MKM Graphix:

The new ten-track album is an astonishing and unique experience into the most Avant-garde metal / trip-hop / electro / pop / experimental art and this new song shows how ambitious, eclectic and declarant is Lethe's musical universe.

Close your eyes, open your mind, and let the music take you on a musical journey through different moods.