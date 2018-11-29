LETTERS FROM THE COLONY - "Galax" Official Live Video Streaming

Swedish prog/extreme metal architects, Letters From The Colony, released their debut album, Vignette, earlier this year via Nuclear Blast Records. In the video below, the band performs the album opener, "Galax", live at Euroblast 2018:

The Vignette album, which was mastered by Jens Bogren (Dimmu Borgir, Opeth, Paradise Lost), reaches a length of over 55 minutes. Vignette can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Galax"

"Erasing Contrast"

"The Final Warning"

"This Creature Will Haunt Us Forever"

"Cataclysm"

"Terminus"

"Glass Palaces"

"Sunwise"

"Vignette"

"Galax" video:

"Terminus" lyric video:

"Erasing Contrast" video:

Letters From The Colony are:

Alexander Backlund - Vocals

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

Johan Jönsegård - Guitar

Emil Östberg - Bass

Jonas Sköld - Drums