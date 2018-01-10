LETTERS FROM THE COLONY - Recording Vignette; New Album Video Trailer #2 Streaming

On February 16th, Swedish prog/extreme metal architects, Letters From The Colony, will guide listeners into their world of math metal, crushing death elements and virtuosic shoegaze moments, all united in their debut album, Vignette (Nuclear Blast Records). A second official trailer for the upcoming release is now available. Find two trailers below.

The album, which was mastered by Jens Bogren (Dimmu Borgir, Opeth, Paradise Lost), reaches a length of over 55 minutes. Vignette is now available for pre-order and you can get the physical editions of the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Galax"

"Erasing Contrast"

"The Final Warning"

"This Creature Will Haunt Us Forever"

"Cataclysm"

"Terminus"

"Glass Palaces"

"Sunwise"

"Vignette"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

"Erasing Contrast" video:

Letters From The Colony build upon the intersection between perfection and ordered chaos; the unbridled joy of experimentation and virtuosic instrument mastery and create their new niche compartment of technically challenging extreme metal. They deliver highly complex songs full of unbound aggression and progressive structures in the vein of Meshuggah, Opeth and Gojira, and also do not shy away from playing saxophone with a guitar or sampling the call of a deer into a track!

Letters From The Colony are:

Alexander Backlund - Vocals

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

Johan Jönsegård - Guitar

Emil Östberg - Bass

Jonas Sköld - Drums