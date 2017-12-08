LETTERS FROM THE COLONY Release "Erasing Contrast" Music Video; More Vignette Album Details Revealed

On February 16th, prog extreme metal architects Letters From The Colony will guide listeners into their world of math metal, crushing death elements and virtuosic shoegaze moments, all united in their debut album, Vignette. After announcing their signing to Nuclear Blast, a calm before the storm prevailed, but now the five young Swedes from Borlänge are ready to attack with a mesmerizing music video for their first single, "Erasing Contrast". The new clip hits with a surreal intensity and you can watch it below.

Singer Alexander Backlund comments: "We're proud to share the first single off of our debut album Vignette. 'Erasing Contrast' saw it's completion shortly after I joined the band, and is in many ways the song that set this whole thing in motion for us. The lyrics - which were my first musical contribution - are about this sort of phantom self that haunts all of us; our ideal selves as seen by ourselves or others. We're all born as blank slates, but along our various walks of life we construct a false perspective.

"We're endlessly comparing our triumphs and failings to manufactured realities sold to us by the media, or by our peers. From birth we're told of all the things that we could be, but in a world where anyone can aspire to be anything the strong prey on the weak while the rest of us are left to carry the burden of infinite potential. Our self-image will always stand in contrast to all of the things we could have achieved, should we have chosen a different path. This is the nature of our humanity. It's an inherent flaw within our way of thinking that companies and religious groups love to exploit. Want nothing, have nothing, take nothing, none... except for our album Vignette, you should totally buy a copy."

In addition, the band has unveiled the tracklisting for the album, which was mastered by Jens Bogren (Dimmu Borgir, Opeth, Paradise Lost) and reaches a length of over 55 minutes.

Tracklisting:

"Galax"

"Erasing Contrast"

"The Final Warning"

"This Creature Will Haunt Us Forever"

"Cataclysm"

"Terminus"

"Glass Palaces"

"Sunwise"

"Vignette"

"Erasing Contrast" video:

Vignette is now available for pre-order and you can get the physical editions of the new album here. Stream or download the new single here.

Letters From The Colony build upon the intersection between perfection and ordered chaos; the unbridled joy of experimentation and virtuosic instrument mastery and create their new niche compartment of technically challenging extreme metal. They deliver highly complex songs full of unbound aggression and progressive structures in the vein of Meshuggah, Opeth and Gojira, and also do not shy away from playing saxophone with a guitar or sampling the call of a deer into a track!

Letters From The Colony are:

Alexander Backlund - Vocals

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

Johan Jönsegård - Guitar

Emil Östberg - Bass

Jonas Sköld - Drums