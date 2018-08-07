LETTERS FROM THE COLONY - "The Final Warning" Official Live Video Streaming

Swedish prog/extreme metal architects Letters From The Colony recently released their debut album Vignette (Nuclear Blast Records). In the video below, the band performs the track "The Final Warning" live at Gefle Metal Festival 2018:

The Vignette album, which was mastered by Jens Bogren (Dimmu Borgir, Opeth, Paradise Lost), reaches a length of over 55 minutes. Vignette can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Galax"

"Erasing Contrast"

"The Final Warning"

"This Creature Will Haunt Us Forever"

"Cataclysm"

"Terminus"

"Glass Palaces"

"Sunwise"

"Vignette"

"Galax" video:

"Terminus" lyric video:

"Erasing Contrast" video:

Letters From The Colony are:

Alexander Backlund - Vocals

Sebastian Svalland - Guitar

Johan Jönsegård - Guitar

Emil Östberg - Bass

Jonas Sköld - Drums