LEVEE WALKERS Featuring Members Of GUNS N' ROSES, PEARL JAM And SCREAMING TREES Streaming New Song “All Things Fade Away”

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Screaming Trees/Mad Season drummer Barrett Martin have returned with two new songs for their side project, Levee Walkers. Listen to “All Things Fade Away” below.

The new 2-song single (“All Things Fade Away” / “Madness”) was produced by Grammy nominated producer and drummer Barrett Martin and features rising Seattle star and native son Ayron Jones on vocals. Jones’ current album, Audio Paint Job, was produced by Martin, who introduced the vocalist to McKagan and McCready. McKagan was so impressed with Ayron’s talent that he invited him to open for Guns N’ Roses in September when they played in Washington State.

The songs were mixed by Seattle legend Jack Endino and the single is being jointly released through Barrett Martin’s Sunyata Records and Mike McCready’s HockeyTalkter Records. The artwork was created by the renowned graphic artist Anthony Hassett, who passed away during the completion of the songs.