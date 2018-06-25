LEVERAGE Release "Wheels From Hell" Lyric Video

Leverage have released a lyric video for the new single "Wheels From Hell", taken from their forthcoming digital EP The Devil’s Turn, out on August 27th. Watch the video below.

Leverage landed on the scene in 2006 with the release of their debut album Tides. With their blend of symphonic and progressive metal and melodic hard rock, Leverage generated a buzz amongst rock and metal fans and released their second album Blind Fire in 2008. The band's third album Circus Colossus was released via Spinefarm in 2009, but the band became inactive not too long afterward.

Now, after a near decade of hibernation, Leverage is back with an amazing new singer, Kimmo Blom (Urban Tale, Raskasta Joulua) and a new guitar player, Mikko Salovaara. The forthcoming digital EP, The Devil’s Turn will serve as an introduction to the new Leverage lineup as well as an appetizer for the band's forthcoming fourth album.

In producer and main songwriter Tuomas Heikkinen words, “[t]he songs on the EP were written over a period of several years, with 'Dead Man’s Hand' being the oldest song and 'Children Of Skyfall' the most recent. With those two and 'The Unicorn' plus 'Wheels From Hell', the EP covers a pretty wide range musically, but were chiseled into a sound and form we feel good about. It’s all heavy rock, not any form of power metal. Not that there’s anything wrong with prog metal or power metal or whatever, but right now we feel that we want to capture something that is recorded with a live feel, with no exaggerated choirs or orchestrations all over the place, etc., so that we can deliver the stuff live also without using background tapes, etc. and to be able to have some freedom too.”

On “Wheels From Hell”, Tuomas says the "way we’ve been writing with new guitarist Mikko (Salovaara) is that we’ll come up with a ”theme”, like let’s write a song about this or that. With this one we aimed to write a fast paced rock song about a herd that steamrolls over anything in its way. And also, we wanted it to be an old school band thing with double guitar solos and all that. It just started taking shape pretty fast. We had a great time with this one right from the get go, the thing’s got a great drive, and Kimmo nailed the vibe perfectly with the aggressive and somewhat over the top (in a good way) vocals. This song will be great live too.”

Leverage’s new lineup will make their live debut on July 21st at John Smith Festival in Laukaa, Finland.

The Devil’s Turn tracklisting:

"Dead Man’s Hand"

"Wheels From Hell"

"The Unicorn"

"Children Of Skyfall"

"Wheels From Hell" lyric video:

Lineup:

Kimmo Blom - vocals

Mikko Salovaara - guitars

Tuomas Heikkinen - guitars

Sami Norrbacka - bass

Valtteri Revonkorpi - drums

Marko Niskala - keyboards