LIFE OF AGONY And DOYLE Team Up For Beast Coast Monsters Tour 2020
January 10, 2020, an hour ago
Following the incredible success of their 2019 European tour together, Life Of Agony and Doyle (featuring the iconic guitarist of the Misfits) will bring their Beast Coast Monsters tour to the US and Australia in 2020. The tour kicks off this March, on Friday the 13th in Philadelphia, PA (full dates listed below).
The camaraderie between these musicians began in the mid-90s when Life Of Agony first toured with the Misfits throughout America. “It was one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done,” said Doyle. “I still workout to Other Side Of The River.” In fact, Doyle would often jump up onstage to perform this LOA fan favorite during their recent European run.
The feeling is mutual. LOA bassist Alan Robert explains, “We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing. We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year.”
Tour dates:
March
13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
17 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
18 - Miami, FL - Churchills
19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache/Intersection
29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
April
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
3 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May
20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar
22 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
23 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Social Club
(Photo - Orlin Nikolov)