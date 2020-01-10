LIFE OF AGONY And DOYLE Team Up For Beast Coast Monsters Tour 2020

Following the incredible success of their 2019 European tour together, Life Of Agony and Doyle (featuring the iconic guitarist of the Misfits) will bring their Beast Coast Monsters tour to the US and Australia in 2020. The tour kicks off this March, on Friday the 13th in Philadelphia, PA (full dates listed below).

The camaraderie between these musicians began in the mid-90s when Life Of Agony first toured with the Misfits throughout America. “It was one of the most fun tours I’ve ever done,” said Doyle. “I still workout to Other Side Of The River.” In fact, Doyle would often jump up onstage to perform this LOA fan favorite during their recent European run.

The feeling is mutual. LOA bassist Alan Robert explains, “We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing. We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year.”

Tour dates:

March

13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

15 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

17 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

18 - Miami, FL - Churchills

19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache/Intersection

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

April

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

3 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May

20 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

22 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Social Club

(Photo - Orlin Nikolov)