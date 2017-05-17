LIFE OF AGONY Announce UK Dates In September

Life Of Agony have announced a seven date UK tour in September, kicking off at Norwich Waterfront on the 15th and taking in Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and finishing up at The Electric Ballroom in London on the 23rd.

Says bassist Alan Robert: "With the new record finally out and all the excitement surrounding A Place Where There's No More Pain from our friends in the UK, heading back there this September to play new music is going to be absolutely killer. We haven't visited some of the cities on this run in over a decade... and it's been WAY too long!"

Tour dates:

September

15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

18 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

19 - Newcastle, UK - Institute

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)